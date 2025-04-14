Samantha on Gender Pay Gap in Indian Film Industry

Remuneration gaps in the film industry continue to spark conversations, with many stars stepping forward to share their perspectives. Joining this growing chorus is popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has now opened up about the pay inequality that persists in cinema.

Currently recovering from a health setback, Samantha is steadily getting back on track, shifting her attention to both acting and producing. She’s also staying active on social media and in interviews, engaging with fans and shedding light on important industry issues. Her latest remarks on the disparity in actors’ pay have caught widespread attention and are making waves online.

Speaking frankly, Samantha said,

"I've worked in several films over the years, and one thing that continues to bother me is the clear disparity in remuneration. All actors put in equal effort, but the pay doesn't always reflect that—especially when roles demand similar levels of skill and screen presence. This is something that deeply affects me, and I've decided I won't let it continue. I'm working towards creating change in this area. While I can't undo what has already happened, I'm doing my part to push for progress, even if indirectly."

She added,

"I’m not asking for equal pay across the board—that wouldn’t be fair either. But I do believe that effort, dedication, and contribution should be considered when deciding an actor’s remuneration. That’s the point I want to emphasize."

Samantha’s honest and powerful words have struck a chord with many, once again putting the spotlight on the pressing issue of pay equity in the entertainment world.