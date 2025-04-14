TDP Govt Has No Right to Celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti: Gurumoorthy Slams ‘Red Book’ Rule In AP

The TDP-led NDA government has no right to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Tirupati MP and YSRCP leader M. Gurumoorthy said on Monday (April 14), as he lambasted the ruling alliance for implementing the ‘Red Book’ law in the State instead of the Constitution drafted by the social reformer.

Highlighting the atrocities unleashed by the TDP government in the State, the MP said the administration has created an environment of fear by booking false cases against YSRCP activists and leaders. As a result, investors are either shutting down their plants or are unwilling to invest in Andhra Pradesh, he observed.

Speaking during a program held at the YSRCP office to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, Gurumoorthy pointed out that mining has been rampant in the State.

He alleged that people in the villages were migrating due to factionalism. The MP accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of filing a case under the SC/ST Act against former minister and YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy without any evidence.

Demanding a thorough investigation into the deaths of hundreds of cows at the Goshalas in Tirumala, Gurumoorthy emphasized that former TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was speaking the truth.

He sought the intervention of the Central government and urged all political parties to investigate the condition of the cowsheds.

Also read: Ambedkar Jayanti: Chandrababu Naidu set to ‘gift’ Smriti Vanam to private players