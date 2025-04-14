Tension flares between team Remo & team Malaika on Amazon MX Player’s 'Hip Hop India S2'

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Amazon MX Player's dance reality show, "Hip Hop India Season 2" has taken a new turn as judges Remo D'Souza and Malaika Arora were joined by ‘The Hip Hop Army’ to push the bar even higher.

The dance reality series welcomed high-octane performers Akash Thapa, Saumya Kamble, Deepak Shahi aka Nepo, Vartika Jha, and Sushant Khatri, who brought their signature flair to the challenge and inspired the contestants.

For the first time this season, the competition took a dramatic turn as the contestants were split into two rival camps - Team Remo (Hectik, Chitrakshi, Iamonlang, Rule Breakerz) and Team Malaika (Hitesh, Adnan, The Evokers, Ranjeet). The first face-off saw Hectik VS Hitesh, setting it off with a prop challenge that sparked the first real judge face-off of the season. Chitrakshi stunned everyone in Saumya's restricted-space task with a perfect 20, but The Evokers’ version triggered a full-blown clash between Remo and Malaika. In a charged-up performance, Rule Breakerz delivered—but Malaika deemed it “a waste of time,” to which Remo shot back, defending the dancers and triggering a sharp exchange. “Ten dancers just performed in that same area—regardless of how, they made it work,” Remo argued. Malaika quipped, “Should we have done it in a box then?” prompting Remo to respond with a stinging, “Now you’re speaking like someone else!”

In episode 10, Rule Breakerz clashed with Adnan Khan in a high-stakes face-off. While Malaika critiqued Sahil as the group’s weak link, Remo held firm, calling him a star performer. Adnan impressed everyone, scoring a flawless 20, reinforcing his place in the competition. But the real curveball came when Iamonlang faced off with Ranjeet. A comment from Adnan on Iamonlang’s lack of variety struck a nerve with Remo.

With the judges visibly divided and both teams scoring neck-and-neck, the ‘Hip Hop Army’ called for a full-blown team vs. team knockout battle.

Team Remo emerged victorious and bagged immunity. Remo used his advantage to protect Rule Breakerz, while Adnan also secured safety.

However, the celebrations were short-lived as Malaika had to make the tough call of eliminating The Evokers. As they exited, Remo left them with heartfelt words, “This is not the end, this is just the beginning.”

