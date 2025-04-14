Ambedkar’s vision led to formation of united Maharashtra with Mumbai, says CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the formation of a united Maharashtra, including Mumbai, during the linguistic reorganisation of states, was rooted in the ideology and thoughts of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra - a powerful statement made by Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar that still resonates today. There was an inseparable bond between Mumbai and Maharashtra. The formation of a united Maharashtra, including Mumbai, during the linguistic reorganisation of states, was rooted in the ideology and thoughts of Dr Ambedkar,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the function after he unveiled a life-size statue of Dr Ambedkar in the city. He highlighted Babasaheb’s significant connection with Mumbai.

He stated that to commemorate Dr Ambedkar’s legacy and contributions in Mumbai, the state government is building a grand memorial at Indu Mill. “The Constitution gifted by Babasaheb is the best in the world. It is the foundation of the country’s governance and has paved the path for India to emerge as a global power,” he added.

CM Fadnavis emphasized that the statue of Babasaheb is incomplete without the Constitution he created. “Through it, he brought justice to the oppressed and marginalised and ensured equal opportunities for all. His vision and intellectual depth are reflected in every part of the Constitution,” he remarked.

The CM noted that Mumbai was where Dr Ambedkar was first felicitated after passing his matriculation. It was also the place where he was welcomed after returning from the Round Table Conferences, after drafting the Indian Constitution, and during several other momentous occasions. Even the 50th birthday homage gathering for Babasaheb took place at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai. “Many key moments from Babasaheb’s life -- celebrations, book publications, and political beginnings -- were rooted in Mumbai,” the CM said.

“He became the voice of the oppressed and dedicated his life to their upliftment,” the CM said.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis said the state government works according to the Constitution only. "Everyone knows that our country is progressing rapidly. The most beautiful thing is the Constitution of India. Babasaheb's study was in all subjects, and it can be seen in the Constitution. We can never repay Babasaheb. Whatever we do, we will do according to the Constitution."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.