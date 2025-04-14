Ajith Kumar in Yash's KGF 3? Prashanth Neel Plans Big!

The KGF franchise, directed by Prashanth Neel and headlined by Kannada superstar Yash, has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. With its gritty storytelling and massive box office success, both KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 catapulted Yash to pan-India stardom, while establishing Neel as one of the country’s most bankable directors.

Following the record-breaking success of KGF Chapter 2, which ranks among the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a sequel. The film’s climax teased the possibility of another chapter, and now, fresh rumors are setting social media on fire.

According to reports from Tamil media, KGF Chapter 3 may feature none other than Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Speculation is rife that Prashanth Neel plans to collaborate with Ajith on not one, but two films under the KGF banner. These rumors gained momentum after the strong box office performance of Ajith’s recent film Good Bad Ugly.

However, fans may need to be patient. Prashanth Neel is currently tied up with two massive projects — Salaar, and Dragon, which stars Jr. NTR. Both films are expected to occupy the director’s schedule for the next two to three years. As of now, there is no official confirmation or timeline on when KGF 3 might begin production or whether Ajith has officially signed on.

Still, the mere possibility of Ajith entering the KGF universe is enough to send fans into a frenzy. With Prashanth Neel at the helm, expectations remain sky-high. Stay tuned for official updates on what could be one of the most exciting collaborations in Indian cinema.