Ajith Kumar's Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away: Superstar Wins Hearts with Humility

Even as he grapples with the profound grief of losing his mother, Mohini, Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar has demonstrated remarkable composure and a deep sense of responsibility.

During the funeral proceedings, Ajith took a moment to acknowledge the efforts of the police personnel who provided security and escort arrangements for him and his family. Despite being overwhelmed with emotion, the actor made it a point to personally thank the officers for their service.

Holding back tears, Ajith folded his hands in gratitude and greeted the police personnel on duty, expressing his appreciation for their support during the difficult time. His heartfelt gesture and humility have earned widespread admiration from fans and the public alike.

The actor’s conduct has been widely praised on social media, with many lauding his respect for public servants and his ability to remain gracious even in the midst of personal tragedy. Ajith’s simple yet touching act has once again reinforced the affection and respect he commands among his followers.