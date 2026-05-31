Vijay and Trisha Visit Ajith Kumar To Condole His Mother's Demise

Tamil cinema star Ajith Kumar arrived in Chennai from Dubai on Saturday following the demise of his mother, Mohini Mani, who passed away at the age of 89.

The veteran actor's family is mourning the loss of their beloved matriarch, and several well-known personalities from the film industry and political circles visited the residence to express their sympathies.

Vijay and Trisha Visit Ajith's Home

Among those who paid their respects were actor-politician Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan. Videos circulating online showed Vijay reaching Ajith Kumar's residence amid tight security arrangements.

In the footage, Vijay was seen meeting Ajith and offering a heartfelt embrace before spending time with the grieving family. Trisha also visited the actor's home and conveyed her condolences during the difficult time.

Mohini Mani Passed Away Peacefully

According to a statement released by the family, Mohini Mani passed away peacefully in her sleep after facing health-related challenges in recent years.

The family expressed gratitude to the doctors and healthcare professionals who supported her and cared for her during her final years.

Family Requests Privacy

In their statement, Ajith Kumar and his family requested privacy as they cope with the personal loss. They also confirmed that the funeral and final rites would be conducted privately in the presence of close family members.

The family said they wished to honor Mohini Mani's memory with dignity and requested well-wishers to respect their decision to grieve away from public attention.

Fans and Celebrities Extend Support

Following the news, messages of support and condolences poured in from fans, celebrities, and members of the film fraternity. Many took to social media to remember Mohini Mani and offer strength to Ajith Kumar and his family during this emotional period.

The loss has deeply saddened those close to the actor, with many remembering her as a strong and respected presence in the family's life.

CM Vijay Sir pays homage to Ajith Sir's mother.🙏 pic.twitter.com/8ycwnIHt9R — Dinesh (@nobody_offl) May 30, 2026

Also read: Ajith Kumar's Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away: Superstar Wins Hearts with Humility