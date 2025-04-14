10 Desi Hacks to Beat the Hyderabad Summer Heat

Hyderabad's summer sun is no laughing matter. Blistering temperatures in the 40s, slippers melting on the road, and ceiling fans circulating hot air like a furnace – it's enough to make you want to remain indoors all day long. But come on, staying cool doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. Our dadasis had it just right; they knew a thing or two about staying cool without ACs 24/7. Let's take a look at some ancient desi tricks that'll keep you going through the Hyderabad summer in style.

1. The Original Water Cooler: Mitti Ka Ghada

Remember the days when each household had a mitti ka ghada hidden in some corner of the house? This earthen pot is not only a water storage container; it is a natural cooling device. Slow evaporation is facilitated by the permeable clay, which cools the water to the perfect level. Cover a wet cloth over it in the daytime, and include some sabza seeds for a special cooling effect. Your own personal water cooler, without the electricity charge!

2. Khus and Bamboo Screens: The Best Heat Blockers

Those olden blinds you notice in ancient city houses and palaces are not mere ornaments; they are brilliant at heat deflection. Fit them to balconies, windows, and doors, and treat them with a good watering spray every few hours. The gentle evaporation will chill the air that passes through, keeping your house as cool as a shelter. Add rose water or water cooler essence to a few drops for that fragrance of Hyderabadi fresh air.

3. Cool Chaadar and Floor: Grandma's Secret

If your floor is as hot as a warmed-up tandoor, then it's time to learn from Grandma. Soak a light dupatta or bedsheet in cold water, wring it out, and lay it on the floor. Instant coolth assured! Choose light colors and light fabrics like mulmul or cotton, and get rid of those heavy rugs and carpets that trap heat.

4. Smart Chatt Tricks

Top-floor living can be problematic in Hyderabad's summer. But here's a quick solution: at 5 pm, mop or water over the terrace to cool down the slab just before nightfall. For a more permanent solution, paint your terrace white or put tarpaulin over it to reflect rather than absorb sunlight.

5. Minimum Cooking and Sharbats to the Rescue

Let's be honest, cooking a storm in the summer afternoon seems like a punishment. Reduce heavy cooking and opt for light, cooling foods such as curd rice, fruit bowls, and roti with dahi and pickle. And don't miss those chilled beverages – Rooh Afza with sabza, sour nimbu pani, old-school aab shola, jal zeera, chaas, or watermelon juice. These beverages are the true MVPs of surviving summer!

6. Cooling Curtains

Employ wet curtains or cloth drapes to chill the air entering your house. As the water evaporates, it chills the air, and your house feels breezy and fresh.

7. Plantation Power

Plant trees or shrubs with large leaves in your garden or even in pots on your balcony. They offer shade, cool the air via evapotranspiration, and clean the air – a triple benefit!

8. DIY Cooling Pads

Create your cooling pads by filling up cotton bags with wet sand or water-soaked cloth. Put them on your pulse points or use them as a bed cooling pad.

9. Neem and Tulsi

Both these herbs have cooling properties. Plant them in your garden or keep pots at home to enjoy their benefits. You can also prepare a cooling drink using neem and tulsi leaves.

10. Early Mornings and Late Evenings

Steer clear of venturing out during the hottest part of the day (11 am-3 pm). Rather, schedule your outings during early mornings or late evenings when the temperature remains relatively lower. Relish the wind and appreciate the charm of Hyderabad without the searing heat.

Though these hacks may not promise you a cool summer, they'll assist you in making intelligent decisions and minor changes to keep you cool. So, what are your summer survival hacks in Hyderabad? Let us know your go-to tips and tricks in the comments!

