Delhi Schools Summer Holidays: 51 Days from May 11 to June 30

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued the official academic calendar for the session 2025-26, and it is good news for students and educators. As per the calendar, government schools, as well as government-aided schools in the national capital, will have a summer holiday of 51 days from May 11 to June 30, 2025.

Summer Vacation Dates:

Start Date: May 11, 2025

End Date: June 30, 2025

Duration: 51 days

Applicable To: All government and government-aided schools of Delhi

Teacher Working Days:

June 28, 2025 (Saturday)

June 30, 2025 (Monday)

Teachers will report on these days for pre-opening preparations to facilitate a smooth new academic session.

Making the Most of the Break:

The long summer vacation is a great time for students to unwind, recharge, and explore their interests. Here are some suggestions:

Family Trips : Organize a family outing or visit new destinations in Delhi.

: Organize a family outing or visit new destinations in Delhi. Summer Camps: Attend summer camps where learning and leisure activities like sports, art, or music are mixed.

Attend summer camps where learning and leisure activities like sports, art, or music are mixed. Revision and Self-Study: Students of Classes 10 and 12 can spend some time revising and studying for their exams.

Students of Classes 10 and 12 can spend some time revising and studying for their exams. New Interests: Discover new interests, read books, or learn through online courses to find your passion.

Schools Prepare for the New Term:

While students are on their holidays, schools will be gearing up for the next academic year. Teachers will spend the last days of summer vacation arranging classrooms and preparing interesting lessons for the year ahead.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has published the academic calendar in advance, so everyone can schedule conveniently. With the prior notice, the students, teachers, and parents can prepare and utilize the summer vacation to the fullest.

