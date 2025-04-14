Shruti Haasan reveals her ‘favourite place’ to ‘chill’

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan revealed that her favorite place to chill is her “gorgeous concrete kitchen” at home.

Shruti took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself making a salad with carrots, onions, and cucumbers topped with kimchi water, garlic, soy sauce, and sesame oil.

For the caption, she wrote, “It’s been a while since I’ve been home in my gorgeous concrete kitchen, which is my favorite place to chill. It’s also been a while since I made one of these silly recipe videos, which I love doing because I love sharing food and love with the people I meet…”

“This was super easy, and it’s super healthy and yummy (it’s even yummier right out of the fridge). Bon appétit!” she added.

On the acting front, the actress will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming film ‘Coolie,’ which is set to hit screens worldwide on August 14.

On April 4, production banner Sun Pictures took to X, formerly called Twitter, to make the announcement.

A tweet from the production house read, “Sound-ah yethu! Deva Varraaru #Coolie worldwide from August 14th.”

Directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, 'Coolie,' which is expected to be an action thriller, will, apart from Rajinikanth, feature a number of top stars, including Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir, and Tamil star Sathyaraj. Bollywood star Aamir Khan is also reportedly playing a cameo in the film.

The film also features Rebe, Monica John, and Junior MGR in pivotal roles.

The film will see actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth coming together for a film after almost 38 years.

The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr. Bharath,' which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji.'

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.