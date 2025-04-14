Nani’s HIT: The 3rd Case Trailer — Violence Overdose, Watch Trailer

Nani is back, and this time he’s meaner, fiercer, and more intense than ever before. In HIT: The 3rd Case, Nani steps into the role of Arjun Sarkaar — a man driven by rage, justice, and a haunting past. The newly released theatrical trailer promises a gripping crime thriller packed with raw emotion, explosive action, and a chilling moral code: a criminal either ends up in a cell… or a grave.

The trailer opens with a disturbing child abduction that sends shockwaves through the city. When a terrified mother provides a key clue, Arjun Sarkaar takes over — and what follows is a relentless, high-stakes chase into the heart of darkness. Arjun isn’t your average cop. He’s judge, jury, and executioner — dishing out justice with an unforgiving hand.

Nani delivers a knockout performance, completely transforming into the emotionally complex and dangerously intense Arjun. One moment he’s merciless and savage, hunting down criminals with cold precision. The next, he’s a composed and thoughtful man in his personal space — revealing a layered portrayal that hits all the right emotional beats.

Srinidhi Shetty plays his love interest, adding a softer layer to the gritty narrative. But make no mistake — this is a film that thrives on its darker, grittier side. The final moments of the trailer are pure adrenaline, with Nani in full beast mode, hinting at a storm that’s about to hit the big screen.

Sailesh Kolanu proves once again why he’s a name to watch in Indian cinema. With HIT: The 3rd Case, he raises the bar, delivering a finely crafted thriller that balances slick visuals, emotional heft, and edge-of-the-seat storytelling. Every department is firing on all cylinders — from Sanu John Varghese’s striking cinematography and Karthika Srinivas R’s razor-sharp editing to Sri Nagendra Tangala’s immersive production design.

Mickey J Meyer’s haunting score heightens the tension, with the hard-hitting Abki Baar theme serving as the perfect sonic backdrop to Arjun’s mission.

Backed by top-tier production values and a story that refuses to let go, HIT: The 3rd Case looks like a game-changer for the crime thriller genre. The trailer has already set expectations sky-high — and come May 1st, audiences can expect a cinematic storm.

Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema in collaboration with Unanimous Productions, this third installment in the HIT franchise looks like its most riveting yet.