Extradition to India not easy, says Mehul Choksi's lawyer

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's extradition to India may not be a straightforward process, especially in light of a recent setback in a similar case involving Sanjay Bhandari, according to Choksi's lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal.

Choksi, who is wanted in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case along with his nephew Nirav Modi, was apprehended by the police in Belgium, sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) confirmed.

The arrest, they said, was made following India's request for his extradition.

Speaking to IANS, Aggarwal said, "He was arrested on Saturday, and an appeal will be filed for him in Belgium."

When asked about the possibility of his extradition, he responded, "No. Extradition is not that easy because India's extradition request was also rejected in the Sanjay Bhandari case."

Earlier this year, a London court blocked the extradition of Bhandari, a UK-based Defence consultant wanted by Indian authorities on money laundering and tax evasion charges, citing "risks of torture and systemic abuse" within India's prison system.

Aggarwal said one of the key grounds for appeal will be Choksi's health. "He is undergoing cancer treatment and wants to continue it in Switzerland. He is currently not a flight risk," the lawyer said.

Justifying his client's choice for treatment abroad, Aggarwal said, "If a person is happy with the treatment there, they should receive treatment there. It is one's own choice. No one can question it. People send their children abroad for education, so why doesn't anyone question their choice? This is a personal choice of an individual."

Aggarwal also cited security concerns if Choksi were to be brought back to India. "We believe that as soon as he arrives, he will receive inhuman treatment. He wants to protect himself from this," he said.

He added that political and media pressure in India could prevent Choksi from getting a fair trial.

"Choksi's medical condition is such that his human rights will be affected here. Additionally, in the Sanjay Bhandari case, the extradition request has been put on hold because India's current condition is not deemed appropriate," he stated.

"We have the remedy to contest the extradition, which we will do. We will defend our client like a rock," the lawyer said.

Choksi, a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda, has been living in Antwerp, Belgium with his wife Preeti Choksi, a Belgian citizen. He reportedly left Antigua for cancer treatment and was planning to move to Switzerland.

