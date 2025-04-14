Fulfil Ambedkar’s dream of social transformation, says Maha guv

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Monday called upon citizens to strive towards fulfilling the dream of social transformation envisioned by Bharat Ratna Dr B.R. Ambedkar. Speaking at Chaityabhoomi on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar’s 134th birth anniversary, the Governor stressed the need to build a society based on social and economic equality.

“Dr Ambedkar is revered as the architect of the Indian Constitution, a great social reformer, and a patriot. His contributions to democracy, social justice, and gender equality continue to shape modern India,” said Governor Radhakrishnan.

He also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had identified the Constitution as his guiding light while taking the oath of office, reflecting Dr Ambedkar’s enduring influence.

The Governor expressed confidence that the upcoming Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mill would serve as a lasting source of inspiration for future generations.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also speaking at the event, underlined Dr Ambedkar’s pivotal role in preserving national unity through the Constitution. “The India we know today stands on the strong foundation laid by Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution. As we celebrate 75 years of this living document, we remember how he challenged social inequalities and enshrined the values of equality and fraternity in it,” he said.

Fadnavis added that the Constitution empowered every Indian with equal rights and opportunities, instilling the confidence to dream and achieve. He described Dr Ambedkar as a visionary whose work helped shape the framework of modern India.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that the Constitution is supreme for him. Dr Ambedkar’s contributions -- whether in education, social justice, industrial development, or human rights -- have had a far-reaching impact. His vision extended to practical nation-building initiatives such as irrigation planning, a national power grid, and protection of labour rights,” Fadnavis said.

The CM stressed that the truest tribute to Dr Ambedkar would be to uphold the values of equality, fraternity, and justice as enshrined in the Constitution. “Let us reaffirm our commitment to his ideals and continue to build the India he envisioned,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.