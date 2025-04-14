Fire Accident at Park Hyatt Hyderabad: SRH Players Safe!

A fire broke out on Monday at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, causing panic among guests and hotel staff. The fire started on the first floor due to a wiring problem, according to officials.

Thick smoke spread in the area, and fire crews quickly reached the spot. They managed to control the fire and stop it from spreading. No injuries were reported.

Guests and staff were safely moved out as a precaution. Officials confirmed the situation is under control, and an investigation is underway to find the exact cause.

The Park Hyatt is a regular stay location for IPL teams during matches in Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players were staying at the hotel, but sources said they had already left for their match against Mumbai Indians, and were not affected by the fire. More details are awaited.