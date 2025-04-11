Ram Charan Endorses Indian-Made Soft Drink; Top Group Ropes Him In as Brand Ambassador

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan takes center stage in a powerful new campaign of a beverage. Known for his intense dedication and inspiring journey, Charan now brings his real-life ethos to the screen—not as a character, but as himself.

This latest campaign is built around the idea that true progress comes from the courage to keep moving forward, even in the face of adversity. Aimed at today's youth—who are carving their own paths with relentless ambition—the campaign pays tribute to those who rise above challenges with clarity, conviction, and unshakable drive.

At the heart of the initiative is a striking brand film featuring Ram Charan as audiences have never seen him before. In a raw, stylized narrative packed with cinematic visuals and high-impact action, Charan pushes past physical and mental barriers, performing his own stunts and delivering an authentic portrayal of perseverance. It’s not just a film—it’s a statement: success isn’t given, it’s earned through grit.

Ram Charan’s personal journey—marked by discipline, focus, and a refusal to give up—makes him an embodiment of the campaign’s message. His alignment with these values brings depth, purpose, and relatability to the narrative, inspiring millions to embrace the same unyielding spirit in their own lives.