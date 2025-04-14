Telangana Govt to Release Job Notifications from Today, Says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana has officially implemented Scheduled Castes (SC) categorisation starting today, making it the first state in India to do so, as announced by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. The government order (GO) comes into effect on the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Minister Reddy emphasized that this categorisation will now be applied to both education and government jobs. He also stated that all future job notifications by the state government will follow this system. From today, the state will release a large number of job notifications as part of the implementation of this categorisation.

The SC categorisation divides 59 SC communities into three groups:

Group I: 15 communities with 1% reservation

Group II: 18 communities with 9% reservation

Group III: 26 communities with 5% reservation

Minister Reddy also mentioned that while many political parties had discussed SC categorisation, it was only Telangana’s government that took concrete steps towards its implementation. He confirmed that Telangana is the first state to implement SC categorisation after the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The Telangana government had previously appointed a commission headed by Justice Shameem Akther, which made recommendations for dividing SC communities into these three groups. The Scheduled Castes Bill, 2025, was passed last month and received the Governor’s assent, making the categorisation official.

Minister Reddy added that all job vacancies in the state will now be filled according to this new sub-categorisation system. He also noted that if the SC population increases in the 2026 census, the reservations will be adjusted accordingly.

With this move, Telangana has taken a significant step towards ensuring equitable representation for SC communities in government services and education.