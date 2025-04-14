Kajal Shankawar opens up about casting couch experience: ‘Favors were expected for work’

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) ‘Black Coffee’ fame Kajal Shankawar has opened up about her unsettling experience with the casting couch in the film industry.

In a candid revelation, she shared how people often expected personal favors in exchange for work, shedding light on the harsh realities faced by many in the entertainment world.

Speaking about the same, Kajal told IANS, “Those days are mostly behind us, but yes, such things do happen. In the beginning, I encountered people who expected favors in exchange for work. I refused, and I didn’t get projects. But then, by God’s grace, I got opportunities. My parents always taught me to speak clearly about what I want and what I don’t. I’ll speak more on these issues when I’m in a position of power—when people are ready to listen.”

The actress also revealed facing backlash in her hometown. “I was boycotted in my hometown. It was a very dark phase in my life. I went quiet for a while, tried different things, and kept going. Today I’m here, tomorrow maybe on Bigg Boss, and then something else. That’s life.”

She went on to add, “That was tough. I did a project for a different channel, but the producers were fans of my work and pursued me for six months. They weren’t the same people who had created problems earlier. My family and I went through a lot. But today, I’m proud of every decision I’ve made. Everything I’ve done has taught me something, and there are no regrets.”

Talking about her journey in the industry, the ‘Kink 2’ actress mentioned, “My entry into films was quite unexpected. I worked very hard on web shows initially. I did a few web series, and then I got into reality television. Over time, I realized that reality shows are my true calling. That’s where I belong. I don’t mind trying my hand at hosting in the future either—although I’m not entirely sure about it yet. Right now, I’m really looking forward to doing Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

Kajal Shankawar has appeared in projects such as, “Black Coffee,” and “Kink 2.”

