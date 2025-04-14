Belgium confirms Choksi detained in 'anticipation of further judicial proceedings' after India's extradition request

Brussels, April 14 (IANS) The Belgian Federal Public Service (FPS) of Justice on Monday confirmed the arrest of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case in India, revealing that the Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for him already.

"The Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that Mr. Mehul Choksi was arrested on the Saturday 12th of April 2025. He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings. Access to his legal counsel has been assured," the FPS said.

"Please note that the prosecution services retain the right to refrain from comment in ongoing cases. Finally, the Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that the Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Mr. Choksi. As is standard in individual cases, no further details can be released at this stage," it added.

The FPS acts like the Ministry of Justice and assists in preparation and implementation of legislation while supporting the Minister of Justice in the areas for which he is responsible. It also provides the guidance and operational support of the judiciary, with a focus on coordination and organisational development. It is responsible for the supervision of the adequate implementation of legal and administrative decisions, while guaranteeing legal certainty and equal treatment of all parties involved.

Choksi was apprehended by the police in Belgium at India's request for his extradition, sources said.

The 65-year-old was reportedly living in Antwerp with his wife, Preeti Choksi, after obtaining a 'residency card' there.

The businessman is likely to seek bail, citing ill health and other reasons.

Choksi and his nephew, Nirav Modi, are wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly defrauding the PNB of Rs 13,850 crore.

They allegedly used Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) by bribing officials of the bank's Brady House branch in Mumbai. The CBI has filed cases charging Choksi, his nephew Nirav Modi, their companies, bank staff, and others with conspiracy, cheating, and corruption.

Choksi and Nirav Modi fled India in January 2018, weeks before the scam in the PNB surfaced.

According to reports, Choksi has been living in Antwerp with his wife, Preeti Choksi, a citizen of Belgium. A citizen of Antigua and Barbuda, he reportedly left the Caribbean nation for medical treatment. In 2021, he went missing from Antigua but was later found on another island nation, Dominica.

Choksi is the founder of Gitanjali Gems.

Nirav Modi remains in a UK prison as he continues to contest extradition proceedings initiated by Indian authorities. He was declared a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) in 2019, while the ED's plea against Mehul Choksi has been pending since 2018.

Sources said that Choksi's arrest was triggered after Indian agencies reactivated extradition requests when the Interpol Red Notice against him was removed.

The ED and CBI, despite the deletion, pursued a fresh request, which ultimately led to his arrest in Belgium.

Sources said that efforts are underway to bring him back to India as soon as possible. However, legal hurdles in Belgian courts can delay the process.

