Wazir Patar releases his most emotional track yet 'Rang Badlaan Da'

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Popular Punjabi music director and singer, Wazir Patar has released one of his most emotional tracks to date, "Rang Badlaan Da".

T-Series presents "Rang Badlaan Da", a soul-stirring new release from Wazir Patar that delves into the quiet aftermath of love, the places that still feel like them, the silence filled with unsaid words, and the memories that refuse to fade.

Known for his gritty, hard-hitting sound, Wazir Patar takes a softer, more introspective route with "Rang Badlaan Da". Stripping back the aggression, he leans into vulnerability to deliver a poignant self-reflection that’s raw, honest, and deeply felt.

Reflecting on the making of the song, Wazir Patar shared, "Rang Badlaan Da is about a love that ended too soon but still lives on in small ways. It's about the memories that stay, the things we never said, and how hard it is to let go when something meant so much."

The hard-hitting number has been crooned by Wazir Patar, along with Bir Singh. Wazir Patar has composed the melodious tune of the track, adding to the lyrics provided by Bir Singh.

The video of "Rang Badlaan Da" features Wazir Patar and Ronak Joshi.

Sumeet Dhiman has donned multiple hats for the project as director, director of photography, and editor.

Wazir Patar has delivered numerous noteworthy tracks during his tenure, along with the background music score for the 2023 crime-investigative drama "Kohrra".

Speaking of his contribution to the show, the singer shared that he has always seen himself as a storyteller, conveying stories from his homeland Punjab in the form of musical notes, and his songs.

He added, "When the team of 'Kohrra' approached me and explained to me the storyline of the series, I knew exactly the songs from my library that would complement the story and amplify the emotions."

