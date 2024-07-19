Ram Charan is first-ever Ambassador for Indian Art & Culture at Melbourne Film Festival

Global Star Ram Charan has been named the first-ever Ambassador for Indian Art & Culture at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The pan-Indian star will also serve as the festival's Guest of Honor for its 15th edition, scheduled to take place from August 15th to 25th, 2024.

"It's a privilege to represent our film industry and connect with fans and cinephiles from across the globe," Charan said in a statement. "The success of RRR and the love it received worldwide has been overwhelming, and I am thrilled to share this moment with the audience in Melbourne. I look forward to this tremendous opportunity to hoist our national flag here in Melbourne," he added.

The IFFM is a major event for Indian cinema enthusiasts in Australia.

The Magadheera actor awaits the release of Game Changer this year. The film is directed by Shankar. In a recent interview, dialogue writer Sai Madhav Burra said that the film's commercial elements are special.