School teacher's transfer and students' emotional farewell!

As the transfer process has started in the state educational sector, a teacher named Srinivas was transferred from Kishan Das Primary School, Sircilla, because of the process. Students celebrated his farewell ceremony in the school, and his students became emotional as their favourite teacher was leaving the school.

Students wept out by holding the teacher, telling him not to go. Witnessing this emotional scene, other teachers became emotional, too.

