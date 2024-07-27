Yash’s Toxic movie courts controversy ahead of film production

Kannada superstar Yash’s upcoming gangster saga ‘Toxic’ movie has courted controversy even before the film going on floors. KVN Film Production Company was served a notice by the Karnataka High Court following a PIL regarding the movie set. The court posted the next hearing on August 19.

A PIL filed by a lawyer Balaji Naidu has claimed that the makers of the much-anticipated movie have constructed huge film sets on the forest land. The petitioner also claimed that the makers started setting up the film sets without obtaining permission from the competent authorities. He also prayed to the court to give directions to the authorities to remove the film set from the designated land.

As per reports, ‘Toxic’ makers have constructed the elaborate film sets on over 20 acres of Peenya Plantation land which is located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The high-budget movie is being headlined by Pan-India Rock Star Yash and Kiara Advani. Geethu Mohandas’ directorial is slated for release in theatres on April 10, 2025.

