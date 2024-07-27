Vishnu Manchu vs YouTuber: 24 Frames Factory Issues Clarification 

Hyderabad: Days after the Vishnu Manchu-led Movie Artists Association’s cracked down on YouTube channels for allegedly posting derogatory content against the celebrities, a YouTuber has alleged that Vishnu Manchu is using the arm twisting techniques and harassing the content creators.

The YouTuber in question shared a screenshot of the email received from 24 Frames Factory production company owned by the Tollywood actor and stated Vishnu Manchu agreed to remove the strike on his channel if he created positive content about his upcoming film Kannappa. Vishnu Manchu's mythological film Kannappa is expected to release in December 2024.

Following this 24 Frames Factory issued an official statement to clarify that the production house has not sent any email to the content creator. It said the email received by the YouTuber is fake and they have nothing to do with it.

Vijay Kumar, who is the executive producer of 24 Frames Factory, said they have filed a complaint with the cyber crime police. He added that some people are spreading false propaganda against Vishnu Manchu and are trying to “derail the noble cause” taken up by the actor.

