Viranica Reddy on Manchu Manoj Issue: My Kids Are Scared, Watch Video

Viranica Reddy, wife of actor Vishnu Manchu, is known for keeping a low profile and rarely making media appearances. However, in a recent interview that has taken social media by storm, she spoke openly about her personal life, her children, and her husband. While discussing various aspects of her life, she also addressed the ongoing conflict within the Manchu family.

When asked about the rift between the Manchu brothers, Viranica responded with poise and honesty. She acknowledged that disagreements exist in every family but expressed concern about the public nature of their disputes.

“Every family faces issues, and so does ours. Unfortunately, our differences have become public, which has affected the entire family, especially the children. As a mother, my priority is my kids. Their well-being shapes my decisions, and I must ensure they grow up in a stable and positive environment,” she shared.

Viranica further revealed how the ongoing tensions have unsettled her children. She mentioned that they often express fear and uncertainty about the situation.

“They keep asking, ‘What’s going to happen to Babu?’ These are natural concerns for children, and as a mother, I need to remain composed for their sake. If I stay strong, they will too,” she explained.

While Vishnu Manchu has the support of his father, veteran actor Mohan Babu, and his mother, Nirmala Devi, his brother Manchu Manoj has taken a different stance, standing firm alongside his wife, Bhuma Mounika. The growing divide between the siblings has drawn significant public attention.

Viranica’s candid remarks and her focus on her children’s well-being have resonated with many, earning her praise for her composed and heartfelt response. As the Manchu family’s internal matters continue to unfold, her perspective adds a personal and emotional dimension to the larger narrative.