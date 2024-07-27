Ranbir Kapoor reveals reason for doing Animal movie

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal released in December 2023 turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. The film also generated a lot of discussion over misogyny in the film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed the action drama, was criticised by several film personalities including popular lyricist Javed Akhtar, Kiran Rao, former wife of Bollywood star Amir Khan, Thangalaan actress Parvathy Thiruvothu among others. The director responded to the critical remarks on his film and said most of the critics failed to consider the broader context of his narratives.

Months later, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his character in the Animal movie and the harsh criticism against the movie. Appearing on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast People by WTF, Ranbir agreed with the host when Nikhil said people should not view films as a source of morality as it is just a medium of entertainment. The actor said he met many people who told him he should not have taken up the role.

“You shouldn’t have done this film, we are so disappointed in you’. I quietly apologise and say, ‘Sorry I won’t do it next time.’ I don’t really agree with them,” Ranbir said.

The Animal actor blamed the social media for the widespread criticism against the film. He said the director’s (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) earlier film “Kabir Singh” was also criticised by many and I know the perception carried over to his movie as well. He said he has no regrets doing the Animal movie as it was hitting a saturation point in his career.

“I had always been following a career path where I was doing good roles, trying to give good social messages, play the ‘good boy’ basically, the coming-of-age romantic image that I had. So, I found this very bold, adult-rated,” he added.

