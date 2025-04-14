Celina Jaitly recalls her winning Miss India Universe answer honoring Dr Ambedkar’s legacy

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actress Celina Jaitly took a moment to reflect on a defining moment from her pageant days, recalling her winning answer at the Miss India Universe contest.

In a heartfelt post, she shared how her response paid tribute to the legacy of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Sharing her video, the 'No Entry' actress wrote in the caption, “#ambedkarjayanti Remembering the legacy of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (14 April 1891 – 6 December 1956) My late fauji parents chose MHOW as their final home unknowingly gifting me a legacy of love forever tied to the birthplace of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Through them, I remain connected to the incredible journey of a man who transformed a nation and me…. Their resting place, his birthplace a sacred link of purpose, courage, and hope. Jai Bhim. #jaibhim.”

In the video, the former India captain Sourav Ganguly could be seen asking Celina, the question, "If you were born again, what would you want to be born as and why? To this, Jaitly replied, “I would like to be born as a man who I admire a lot and that is none other than Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. You must be wondering why that is, because I admire him for his vast erudition and learning, his legal philosophies, his social reforms, and how he abolished the caste system of India and became the man who wrote the constitution of India. I wish I had written the constitution of India, and people would remember me everytime like they do for him. Thank you.”

Malaika Arora was also spotted standing alongside Celina Jaitly, possibly serving as a host for the pageant show during that memorable moment.

Celina won the title of Femina Miss India 2001 and became 4th runner-up at Miss Universe 2001.

April 14 marks the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Widely revered as Babasaheb, Dr. Ambedkar was a distinguished jurist, economist, and social reformer. Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is celebrated every year to honor his immense contributions to Indian society.

