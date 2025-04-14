Chef Ranveer Brar aims to make the lungi mainstream in menswear fashion

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar expressed his desire to make the lungi — a traditional Indian garment—a prominent and fashionable choice in modern menswear.

On April 13, Ranveer took the fashion world by surprise as he made his runway debut as the showstopper for Raymond’s prestigious Chairman’s Collection. Gracing the ramp with his signature elegance and charisma, Brar seamlessly blended his culinary prowess with high fashion.

Speaking about his fashion sense, Ranveer told IANS, “I think fashion sense for me has evolved over years. I now dress for myself. That is the biggest change that has happened over a period of time. I am, I want to be sure of my day and I want my clothes to express me. But at the same time, I want that functionality from wearing something for a long time, long day and the ease and the comfort.”

When asked whether he follows or breaks any fashion rules, Brar drew an interesting parallel between the kitchen and the runway. He said, “For me, honestly, there are no rules in cooking. There are no rules in fashion. But I want to look at making lungi mainstream. I think that is something that I want to do with menswear.”

The chef went on to add, “I think the ultimate expression of fashion and what wearing something can do and change you is when you see an army man or an air force person or a navy person wear his uniform. I think that is the ultimate expression of wearing something and becoming, becoming a different person.”

On being asked about a defining fashion memory from his childhood, Brar fondly recalled the powerful influence of his grandfather’s army uniform. “Growing up, for me, it was my grandfather’s army uniform,” he shared, noting how the crisp structure, dignity, and timeless appeal of the attire left a lasting impression on his sense of style.

On the professional front, Ranveer Brar is set to return to the screen in the upcoming Amazon series “Ma Ka Sum,” where he will star alongside acclaimed actress Mona Singh. The show, directed by Nicholas Kharkongor, centers on a 19-year-old math prodigy who sets out on an ambitious mission to design an algorithm that will help find the ideal partner for his single mother.

The ensemble cast also includes Angira Dhar and Mihir Ahuja, adding further depth to this heartwarming drama.

Brar was last seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s suspense thriller “The Buckingham Murders.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.