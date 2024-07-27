Pune: Beleaguered IAS probation officer Puja Khedkar's controversy is further deepening as the Centre has ordered the Pune police to look into the marital status of her parents. It is alleged Puja had lied to the UPSC to avail the OBC non-creamy layer quota stating her parents Dilip Khedkar and Manorama Khedkar were separated.

As per reports, during her mock interview, the controversial Maharashtra IAS-Probationary Officer and Washim Assistant Collector had falsely claimed her parents were divorced and she lived with her mother. Dilip is a retired government officer.

However, reports suggested that the divorce of Khedkar couple was finalised on June 25, 2010 and yet both Dilip and Manorama were allegedly living together in the same bungalow in Pune’s Baner area.

Dilip contested the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully on a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) ticket but lost to NCP (SP)'s Dnyandev Lanke from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra. He had declared his net worth of more than Rs 40 crore and mentioned Manorama as his wife in the election affidavit.

Recently, the sessions court in Pune granted him anticipatory bail in a case related to threatening the farmers with a gun during a land dispute. Earlier, the court had given him an interim protection from arrest. Notably, Manorama is currently in jail for threatening a farmer with a gun in 2023.

