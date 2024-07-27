8 killed in road accident in J&K's Anantnag district

Srinagar, July 27 (IANS) Eight persons were killed on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, an official said.

The accident took place near Arashan Daksum on Kishtwar-Sinthan road. The deceased included 5 children and two women.

A policeman was also killed in the accident.

The road connects Anantnag district of the Kashmir Valley with Kishtwar district of Jammu division.

"The vehicle was coming from Madwa Kishtwar. The postmortem would be conducted at a hospital in Kokernag town," an official said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.