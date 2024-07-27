Ajit Pawar dismisses reports about Finance Dept’s opposition to Ladki Bahin scheme

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday strongly rebutted media reports about the finance department’s opposition to the flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, claiming that they were fabricated, politically motivated, inconsistent and factually incorrect.

In a post on X, Pawar has appealed to the media to stop giving such baseless news.

“‘Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme has been introduced in the supplementary budget of the state for the year 2024-25. The scheme was announced in the state budget only after the approval of finance and planning and all relevant departments and the state cabinet,” said Pawar, who is also the state’s Finance and Planning Minister.

He further stated that the entire amount of Rs 35,000 crore required for the scheme in the current financial year has been provided in this year's budget itself.

“So where is the question about money to come from for the implementation of the scheme?” he asked and clarified that the money has been budgeted. He argued that it is quite possible for a financially prosperous state like Maharashtra to spend such an amount.

Pawar in his budget speech had said that the state government’s annual outgo towards the scheme will be Rs 46,000 crore.

“The state government is ready to spend this amount for the financial independence, self-reliance, nutrition and all-round empowerment of mothers-sisters-daughters in the state and also to increase their honour, dignity and self-esteem. There is no reason and cannot be any opposition to the scheme state,” said Pawar.

He also appealed to everyone to make efforts to involve more and more sisters for the success of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana while expressing confidence that no one in the state will believe media reports.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Women and Child Welfare Aditi Tatkare also strongly denied media reports that the finance department had taken strong objections against the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

“As the minister of the department, I would like to responsibly state that no objections were raised by the Finance Department headed by Ajit Pawar after the scheme was announced. The state government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis & Dy CM Ajit Pawar has initiated this scheme after completing all procedures, keeping in mind the perspective of women's empowerment. The state government has also provisioned the required funds for the execution of the scheme. However, such baseless news can create confusion amongst the beneficiaries.”

She further said, “As responsible media outlets, you are requested not to publish confusing news without verifying the same with the concerned department. If you need any information, I, as the minister of the department, am always ready to provide it.”

CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Dy CM Ajit Pawar along with the state government will ensure that this scheme is a success and beneficial in empowering the women of Maharashtra.”

