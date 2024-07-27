EAM Jaishankar calls for 'effective' code of conduct for South China Sea

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The Sea Lines of Communication (SLOC) passing through the South China Sea are crucial for peace, stability, prosperity, and development of the Indo-Pacific Region, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said at the 14th East Asia Summit (EAS) foreign ministerial meeting in Vientiane, Laos, on Saturday.

He stressed that a "substantive and effective" code of conduct should be in place that is "consistent with international law and should not prejudice legitimate rights and interest of nations not party to the discussions".

"The EAS process completes two decades next year and India will contribute towards a stronger EAS process," he said in a post on X, mentioning the statements he conveyed at the meeting.

He said the Act East Policy, announced at that 9th EAS, has completed a decade, and India will continue to "uphold ASEAN unity and centrality through our Act East Policy."

The EAM emphasised that India remains a steadfast supporter of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and values its convergence with the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

Additionally, he stressed that the country encourages more EAS members to join the IPOI.

He said India has consistently contributed towards the EAS Plan of Action, citing the summit conference on Maritime Security and Cooperation held in Mumbai on July 4-5.

Jaishankar also mentioned the realisation of the Nalanda University resolution, highlighting it as an "important commitment" to the EAS.

Calling for de-escalation and restraint in Gaza, the EAM said, "India continues to extend humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine. Attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea are concerning. India is independently contributing to ensuring the safety and security of maritime shipping."

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he maintained the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He also said that India "stands ready to contribute" in any manner possible.

Underlining the significance of EAS in bringing together nations at a time when "differences are sharp and interests are diverse", the EAM said, "India will always stand firm in its commitment to the EAS process."

