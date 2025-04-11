IndiGo Crowned World's Most Valuable Airline, Edges Out US Carrier Delta Airlines

IndiGo, India’s largest and most cost-efficient airline, has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the most valuable airline in the world by market capitalization, surpassing long-established international carriers like Delta Air Lines and Ryanair.

A year ago, IndiGo ranked fourth globally. Today, it has soared to the top position, with its stock price climbing 35% from its November lows. In stark contrast, Delta’s shares have plummeted by nearly 50% over the past two months.

As of now, IndiGo’s market capitalization has crossed the ₹2 lakh crore mark (approximately $23.3 billion), bolstered by a 13% year-to-date surge in stock price. On Wednesday, its shares closed nearly 1% higher, outperforming the broader market.

According to Bloomberg data, Delta Air Lines now holds the second spot with a valuation of $23.2 billion, followed by Ryanair Holdings in third place at $21.3 billion.

IndiGo also stands out as the only airline among the global top ten to have delivered positive stock returns so far in 2025. Its shares have gained 14% year-to-date, reaching a record high on April 9. Meanwhile, shares of Delta and United Airlines have dropped by 41% each during the same period.

Commanding India's Skies, Expanding Global Reach

With over 60% market share in India's domestic aviation sector, IndiGo maintains a dominant presence. The airline has now set its sights on expanding internationally — aiming to increase its share of international operations from 28% in FY25 to 40% by FY30.

Fleet Size: Room to Grow Globally

Despite its market value leadership, IndiGo ranks fourth in terms of operational fleet size. As of February 2025, the airline had a total fleet of 439 aircraft, of which 355 were operational. It trails United Airlines (965 aircraft), Delta (928), and China Eastern (640) in fleet strength.

Looking ahead, IndiGo plans to add nearly 50 new aircraft in FY26, even as 50 planes remain grounded at present. This expansion underscores the airline’s ambitions to strengthen both its domestic and international footprint.