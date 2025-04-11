Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah team up for their fourth Gujarati project 'Chaniya Toli'

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Producers Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah have joined forces once again for their fourth Gujarati film, “Chaniya Toli.”

After delivering a string of successful regional hits, the dynamic duo is all set to bring another compelling story to the screen, continuing their commitment to elevate Gujarati cinema to new heights. Written by Parth Trivedi, Jay Bodas, and Pratiksinh Chavda, the film is directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi. “Chaniya Toli” stars Yash Soni, Netri Trivedi, Heena Varde, Chetan Daiya, Maulik Nayak, and others.

Speaking about the project, Anand Pandit stated, “The film has a very interesting premise, and what drew me to this subject was the gripping blend of action, comedy, and social commentary. I am also looking forward to working with Vaishal and some of my most favorite collaborators in the Gujarati film industry, including Jai Bodas, Parth Trivedi, and Yash Soni!”

Vaishal Shah added, “This film promises yet again to be an absolutely delightful journey. It is very well-scripted, and we are working yet again with a fantastic cast and crew and working with Anand bhai is always a great experience. We are looking forward to presenting 'Chaniya Toli' to the audiences and hope to release the film by Diwali.”

Set to be filmed across various scenic locations in Gujarat, “Chaniya Toli” is slated for release just in time for Diwali this year.

The film tells the story of an ordinary man on a quest for meaning and purpose. Upon discovering a financial crisis gripping a rural village, he takes matters into his own hands and plans to steal from the very system that has left the villagers in poverty. What follows is a thrilling and hilarious journey as a group of unsuspecting villagers come together to outwit the system in unexpected ways.

The film went on floors on April 10.

