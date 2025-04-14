Do-or-die for Madrid, Bayern, Dortmund & Villa in UEFA Champions League QF leg 2

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Following a thrilling first leg filled with goals, the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals now head into the decisive second leg, where Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa face uphill battles to overturn unfavourable results.

Villa, Dortmund, Bayern and Madrid must overcome first-leg defeats if they are to reach the Champions League semifinals.

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund:

In the first match of the night, Barcelona head to the BVB Stadion Dortmund with a commanding 4-0 lead from the first leg. The pressure is surely on the German side to pull off a remarkable comeback at home.

However, given the Catalan club's current form and their habit of winning even under pressure, it appears to be a tall order for Dortmund.

Barcelona’s attacking trio continues to dominate both in La Liga and the Champions League, and all eyes will be on their captain, Raphinha, who now leads the charts for both goals and assists this season.

Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG):

In the other match of the night, Aston Villa will aim to capitalise on their home advantage against a confident PSG side, fresh off clinching the Ligue 1 title under manager Luis Enrique.

After a 3-1 loss in the first leg, the English side faces a stiff challenge. PSG, known for their swift counterattacks, will look to maintain a compact defensive structure while waiting for openings as Villa are expected to attack relentlessly in search of a turnaround.

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich:

The quarterfinal action continues as Inter Milan take on Bayern Munich at San Siro. Inter come into the second leg with a narrow lead, having executed a brilliant defensive performance in Munich.

Their disciplined 3-5-2 system, built around midfield control and a patient build-up, contrasts with Bayern’s fast-paced, direct approach. It will be up to Harry Kane and his teammates to break through Inter’s resilient setup and keep their European hopes alive.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal:

Finally, defending champions Real Madrid face an almost insurmountable challenge against Arsenal, trailing 3-0 from the first leg. While the odds are stacked against Madrid, Los Blancos have a history of producing dramatic comebacks - most notably in 2022 against Manchester City.

Madrid will look to draw on that spirit once again and rely on their big-match mentality to try and pull off another unforgettable night in Champions League history.

Streaming details: Watch the live stream exclusively on Sony LIV. The UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 2 will be live on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD from 12:30 am IST on April 16 and 17.

UEFA Champions League quarterfinals Leg 2 Schedule:

Aston Villa vs. PSG

Date: April 16

Time: 00:30 IST

Dortmund vs. Barcelona

Date: April 16

Time: 00:30 IST

Real Madrid vs. Arsenal

Date: April 17

Time: 00:30 IST

Inter vs. Bayern Munich

Date: April 17

Time: 00:30 IST

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.