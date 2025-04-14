Amit Trivedi on ‘Khudaya Ishq’ from ‘Abir Gulaal’: It's a melody woven with emotion

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) The makers of “Abir Gulaal” on Monday unveiled the first track “Khudaya Ishq” from the upcoming film. Music composer Amit Trivedi shared that the song’s melody is woven with emotions.

"Creating the music for Abir Gulaal has been a truly enriching journey, and this first song is a testament to the beautiful synergy between Kumaar's evocative words and the melodious voice of Arijit Singh alongside Shilpa Rao," said Trivedi, who is known for belting out hits such as “Iktara,” “Naina Da Kya Kasoor,” and “Love You Zindagi,” among many others.

The music composer added, "It's a melody woven with emotion, and I sincerely hope it touches the hearts of everyone who listens."

“Khudaya Ishq,” a soul-stirring love song, brings together Trivedi, lyricist Kumaar, and singers Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. Brought to life on screen by Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, whose performances echo the song’s emotional core, capturing the ache, tenderness, and quiet moments of connection that define a true love story.

It was on April 1 when the teaser of the film was unveiled. Packed with love, romance, and a lot of flirting, it showcased the chemistry between the lead pair.

The teaser begins with the question, “When was the last time you fell in love?” It then pans to the Pakistani actor singing “Kuch Na Kaho” by Kumar Sanu from the 1994 movie “1942 A Love Story” in the car.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy, it is slated for a May 9 release.

The shooting for the upcoming entertainer commenced on September 29 last year in the picturesque backdrop of London and was announced by production house Indian Stories.

Last year, the director Aarti S. Bagdi offered a glimpse into the storyline and said that the film is about love and healing.

The film has been shot in the UK over October and November. Released under the Saregama Music label, “Khudaya Ishq” is now streaming on all major platforms.

Indian Stories Limited and A Richer Lens Entertainment, in association with Aarjay Pictures, present 'Abir Gulaal.' The film is produced by Vivek B. Agarwal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy.

'Abir Gulaal' is set to hit the theaters on May 9.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.