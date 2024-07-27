Congress will keep raising demand for Ahir Regiment: Ex-Haryana CM Hooda

Rewari, July 27 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said the party would keep raising the demand for Ahir Regiment on every platform as the demand reflects the sentiment of the entire country.

“A proposal will also be sent to the Centre for raising Ahir Regiment after the Congress government is formed in Haryana. Ahir Regiment is not just the demand of South Haryana but the entire country,” he said.

Accompanying senior party leaders, Hooda, who addressed the party workers’ conference here to thank them for their efforts during the Lok Sabha elections, said that South Haryana had received many gifts like Rewari-Rohtak railway line and the national highway 71 during the Congress government.

“The Congress had taken steps to make South Haryana a hub of education by establishing institutions like Central University in Mahendragarh, Indira Gandhi University in Mirpur and Sainik School,” he added.

“During our government, the Defence University was also approved here, but as soon as the BJP came to power, it shelved its project. Along with this, this government also destroyed the expansion of the education sector and infrastructure. The BJP has cheated the entire Haryana, including Ahirwal by taking votes,” the Congress leader said.

“This is the reason why Haryana, which was the number one state in the country in per capita income, per capita investment, employment, sportspersons and welfare schemes till 2014, has been made number one by the BJP in unemployment, crime, drug addiction and misery,” Hooda further said.

