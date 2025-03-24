Vishnu Manchu on Prabhas Role in Kannappa: Keep Your Expectations High, We'll Beat Them

Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu's dream project Kannappa is gaining momentum in its promotions. The movie, produced by Dr. Mohan Babu under the banners of Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. The film is scheduled to be released on April 25th as one of the biggest summer specials.

As part of the promotions, the Kannappa team participated in the Red Lorry Film Festival. In this event, Vishnu Manchu said, "I am usually a devotee of Lord Anjaneya, but after starting the journey with Kannappa, I became a devotee of Lord Shiva. The movie Kannappa will impress everyone. Keep your expectations high, Prabhas’ role will exceed them. I have learned a lot from the journey of Kannappa. The movie will have a massive release worldwide on April 25th."

Brahmaji said, "It's a privilege to play a good role in such a great movie like Kannappa. I thank the director and producer for giving me this wonderful opportunity. Our careers will change before and after Kannappa. The movie will be mind-blowing, and everyone will be amazed by Vishnu's acting."

Raghubabu affirmed, "It’s a blessing to get the opportunity to act in a film like Kannappa. The movie has turned out well. Vishnu Garu will reach another level with this film. Kannappa is releasing on April 25, and it will be a movie that will impress everyone."

Mukesh Kumar Singh stated, "Vishnu first thought of the Kannappa story in 2015. In January 2016, I went to Sri Kaalahasti and had a darshan of Lord Shiva. It was Shiva who sent me to this project. That’s the divine play of Shiva. Everyone loved the Mahabharat serial, and people will love and respect Kannappa the same way. Many great personalities like Mohan Babu sir, Prabhas, and Mohan Lal sir are part of this film. This movie will captivate everyone."