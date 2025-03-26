Raghu Babu In A Fierce Avatar As Mallu From Kannappa

Vishnu Manchu's dream project, Kannappa, is set to hit the theatres on April 25th as the biggest summer attractions. Produced by Dr. Mohan Babu under the banners of Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, the film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. The posters, teasers, and songs released so far have generated high expectations for the movie. As the release date approaches, the Kannappa team has upped the game in their promotional efforts.

On Tuesday, they released a new poster featuring the character played by Raghu Babu. Raghu Babu portrays a character named Mallu in Kannappa. The character poster that showcases him in a powerful avatar catches everyone's attention. He appears furious, as if preparing for an intense action scene.

Previously released posters featuring Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Kajal Aggarwal as Parvati Mata, Prabhas as Rudra, and Mohan Babu as Mahadeva Shastri have already captivated the audience. Now, the team is gearing up to release the film's trailer.