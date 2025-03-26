NTR Celebrates Wife Pranati's Birthday in Japan, Pics Going Viral

Jr NTR has been in Japan for the past three days, actively promoting his upcoming film ahead of its theatrical release in the country on March 28.

Interestingly, his Japan visit coincided with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi’s birthday, giving the couple a chance to celebrate the special occasion in a unique setting.

Sharing a heartwarming moment on Instagram, NTR posted a picture with Pranathi, captioning it, “Ammalu… Happy Birthday…” His radiant smile in the photo reflects his excitement and joy, making the post an instant hit among Nandamuri fans.

This trip, made possible by his film Devara, has turned out to be a well-timed international getaway for the couple. While NTR fulfills his professional commitments by expanding his film’s reach in Japan, he has also managed to spend quality time with his family.

The actor is expected to return to India by the end of the month and soon kick-start shooting for Prashanth Neel’s highly anticipated project.