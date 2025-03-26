Sudan's paramilitary forces accuse army of deadly airstrikes in North Darfur

Khartoum, March 26 (IANS) The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) accused the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) of bombing the Tora market in North Darfur State, saying the attack caused hundreds of casualties.

More than 100 people were killed and dozens wounded in heavy airstrikes on Tora, north of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur. The Sudanese army has not commented on the claim, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Independent news outlet Sudan Tribune.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN was "gravely alarmed by the continued attacks on civilians," citing Monday's airstrike and an RSF artillery attack on a Khartoum mosque on Sunday.

Separately, the SAF on Tuesday released a map for the first time outlining its areas of control and RSF-held territory, as fighting between the two sides continues.

"The Sudanese Armed Forces and other regular forces, supported by the Sudanese people, continue their operations to eliminate militias, aiming to end the rebellion and restore security and stability," the SAF said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

The map marked green areas under full SAF control, including Northern, River Nile, Red Sea, Kassala, Gedaref, Blue Nile, Gezira, and Sinnar states. RSF-controlled areas, including West, South, and East Darfur, were marked in red.

Since early 2024, the army has made territorial gains, particularly in Omdurman, north of Khartoum, reclaiming Greater Omdurman and shifting the balance of power in its favor. The military escalated operations in the capital in late September with a ground offensive backed by airstrikes, regaining parts of central Khartoum and western Bahri.

In early October, the army retook most cities in Sinnar State. On January 11, it seized Wad Madani, the capital of Gezira State in central Sudan, though several small towns remain under RSF control.

The conflict, nearing its two-year mark, has killed tens of thousands, displaced more than 15 million, and triggered one of the world's worst hunger and displacement crises. With Sudan's healthcare system collapsing, casualty figures remain difficult to verify.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.