Nilakhi Patra wins the Young Sensation Award in Odisha, Set for Tollywood Debut with Beauty

Actress Nilakhi Patra is presently starring in the upcoming film Beauty, being directed by Vardhan, known for hits like Geetha Subramanyam, Hello World, and Bhale Unnade. Ankith Koyya plays the male lead in the movie, while Nilakhi Patra will be seen as his love interest.

Before entering the Telugu film industry, Nilakhi Patra has already created a niche for herself in Odia cinema. Meanwhile, she received the Young Sensation of the Year award in the Debut Female category at the Tarang Cine Utsav in Odisha. The team of Beauty is confident that Nilakhi Patra will also make her mark in Telugu cinema.

The posters and teaser of Beauty released so far have already caught everyone's attention, and the team has mentioned that Nilakhi Patra's performance in portraying emotions is impressive. The movie is getting ready for release in theatres soon.

Beauty is a production under the Vanara Celluloid banner, in collaboration with Maruthi's Team, and is being presented by Zee Studios. Adidhala Vijayapal Reddy and Umesh KR Bansal are the producers.