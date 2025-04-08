South Sudan launches 1st household budget survey since independence

Juba, April 8 (IANS) South Sudan launched its first-ever household budget survey since gaining independence in 2011 to strengthen institutional capacity and economic governance in the world's youngest nation.

Augustino Ting Mayai, director-general of the South Sudan National Bureau of Statistics, said the Household Budget Survey (HBS) will focus on various economic sectors, particularly national production across 10 states and three administrative areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

"One of the key challenges South Sudan faces is the absence of reliable and up-to-date empirical data across various sectors, which hinders the formulation of impactful policies," Mayai said during the launching ceremony in Juba, the capital.

South Sudan's last nationally representative household budget survey was conducted in 2009, before its independence from Sudan.

Mohamed Abchir, resident representative of the United Nations Development Program in South Sudan, said the lack of reliable statistical data remains a major obstacle to effective policymaking in the country.

Abchir said that the HBS is a flagship initiative under the Institutional Support Project for Strengthening Economic Governance in South Sudan, financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

"The project focuses on three core areas: strengthening data and statistical systems, enhancing parliamentary oversight capacity, and institutionalising public investment programs," he said.

Data generated from the survey will be critical for compiling statistics such as the Consumer Price Index, Gross Domestic Product, and other socio-economic indicators.

Themba Bhebhe, country manager for the AfDB in South Sudan, said the 10-million-US-dollar survey is part of a broader effort to support ongoing public finance management reforms, improve the national budget framework, and reduce economic and political fragility.

"The support includes technical assistance aimed at strengthening capacity to generate and disseminate innovative knowledge that will guide policy, strategy and development," Bhebhe added.

