Yash’s Toxic Release Date Confirmed: March 19, 2026

Indian cinema's latest superstar, Yash, has amassed a massive following across the country following the success of KGF: Chapter 2. The movie turned out to be a huge hit across the country and put Yash on the map of Indian cinema. With KGF, Yash has managed to pull masses to the cinemas, and the same will likely continue for his next release, Toxic.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic Glimpse was a smash hit across the internet and had gotten the audience talking. Even though Yash has got Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Toxic is the film that's generating massive buzz, thanks to the glimpse that was released.

Now, the pan-India superstar has announced the release date of "Toxic." Taking to social media, Yash confirmed that his movie will release on 19-03-2026. The makers of Toxic have chosen Eid 2026 as the right release date for the film to hit the screens.

So far, the production has been tight-lipped on what the movie is all about. But in the release date poster, Yash could be seen holding a gun. One thing is clear - it's definitely an action entertainer and as the caption for the movie reads, it will be a fairy tale for grown-ups.