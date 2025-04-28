Anil Kapoor start dubbing for ‘Subedaar’

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in the film ‘Savi’, has started dubbing for his upcoming streaming film ‘Subedaar’.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a glimpse from the dubbing studio, delivering a powerful line with his signature intensity. He said, “Gaur se suno!! Subedaar bol rahe hain”.

The actor wrapped up the schedule of ‘Subedaar’ in December last year. He essays the titular role. The story of ‘Subedaar’ revolves around Arjun Maurya (played by Anil Kapoor), who is a former soldier adjusting to life as a civilian. As he faces personal and societal challenges, he must mend his strained relationship with his daughter, Shyama (played by Radhikka Madan), while battling his inner struggles.

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, and is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and Triveni. The film will premiere on Prime Video. The film is set against a backdrop of honor, sacrifice, and resilience, the film promises a stirring portrayal of a man caught between the call of the nation and the pull of his own heart.

Earlier, his acclaimed series, ‘The Night Manager’, earned a nomination for Best Drama Series at the 2024 International Emmy Awards, and he also won an IIFA Award for his role in ‘Animal’.

The actor also hosted the third season of the streaming reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ this year.

The actor has a slew of releases in the pipeline including ‘War 2’ in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and the Telugu superstar NTR Jr. of ‘RRR’ fame.

He also has ‘Alpha’ in his alley, which again is a part of the YRF spy-universe like ‘War 2’. In ‘Alpha’, he will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt and actress Sharvari of ‘Munjya’ fame. ‘Alpha’ marks the first female-led action film from the spy-universe.

