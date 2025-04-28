12 teams to compete for Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament

Chandigarh, April 28 (IANS) The sixth edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament -- 2025 will begin on Tuesday at the Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium, No 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD), Air Force Station, Chandigarh.

The tournament, being organised by the Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB), will conclude on May 6. The tournament aims to promote hockey and sporting excellence, reflecting Marshal Arjan Singh’s legacy and the Indian Air Force’s commitment to nurturing talented athletes who bring laurels to their nation.

Air Marshal S. Sivakumar, Director General (Administration), Air Headquarters, New Delhi, unveiled the trophy of the tournament. He said the Air Force Sports Control Board is making efforts to promote the event, encouraging hockey at all levels to upgrade the tournament's stature in Indian hockey.

The tournament has generated significant enthusiasm among the youth in India and the sub-continent, and it's expected that the board's conduct will revive the glorious tradition of Indian hockey.

Throwing light on the historical background of the tournament, he said the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament was instituted in 2018 to honour the legendary Air Force officer, Marshal Arjan Singh, a passionate hockey player and inspirational leader who embodied leadership both in war and sports.

Group Captain Y.S. Panghal, Organising Secretary of the Hockey Tournament, in his presentation, said this year's edition features 12 elite teams, including 11 from India and one from Bangladesh, competing for the coveted title on a league-cum-knockout basis.

The participating teams include Chandigarh XI, Tata Naval Hockey Academy, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indian Railways, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Round Glass, Punjab and Sind Bank, Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Indian Air Force, and Bangladesh Air Force.

The tournament offers attractive prize money, with the winners receiving Rs 3 lakh, runners-up Rs 2 lakh, man of the match Rs 10,000 (each match), and player of the tournament Rs 25,000.

The opening ceremony will see Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command, as the chief guest, while on the closing ceremony on May 6, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, will preside over the tournament.

