Kannada actor Duniya Vijay roped in for Puri Jagannadh’s film with Vijay Sethupathi

Chennai, April 28 (IANS) The makers of ace director Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film with actor Vijay Sethupathi on Monday welcomed Kannada actor Duniya Vijay onboard the project.

Puri Connects, the production firm of director Puri Jagannadh and actress Charmme Kaur -- which is producing the film, on Monday took to its X timeline to welcome the Kannada star.

It wrote, "From the land of Karnataka to the heart of audiences across the nation. Team #PuriSethupathi proudly welcomes the sandalwood dynamo, Actor #VijayKumar @OfficialViji on-board for an electrifying role that will leave everyone spellbound. A #PuriJagannadh Film starring Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl #Tabu. Produced by Puri Jagannadh, @Charmmeofficial @puriconnects @IamVishuReddy."

Interestingly, the makers had got fans to guess who the next actor to come onboard would be before making the actual announcement.

At around noon on Monday, the production house tweeted, "Vijay Sethupathi, Tabu ... Next??? Keep guessing the next POWERHOUSE PERFORMER joining this MASTERPIECE PROJECT #PuriSethupathi Next On-Board Announcement at 4 PM Today."

At 4 pm, they announced Duniya Vijay's name.

It may be recalled that the unit has already welcomed actress Tabu to the project. Sources in the know say that Tabu is set to essay a pivotal role in the film. The actress, who is known for her selective roles, was immediately drawn to the character and the compelling storyline, which led her to give her consent to be a part of this project.

The yet-to-be-titled pan-India film, which is tentatively being referred to as #PuriSethupathi, stars Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

The film is to go on floors in June, and will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The makers will announce the other members of the cast and crew soon.

