April 29 Bank Holiday in this State for Parshuram Jayanti! Check Details Now

Banks in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in observance of Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti. The hill state has declared a public holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, revered as the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu in Hindu mythology.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, April 29 will be a bank holiday exclusively in Himachal Pradesh. As a result, public offices, educational institutions, and both public and private sector banks will stay closed across the state.

Online Banking Services to Remain Unaffected

Although physical bank branches will be closed, online banking services, including UPI, net banking, and ATM transactions, will continue to operate without interruption. Customers are advised to check with their respective branches in advance if they have any urgent banking needs.

Significance of Parshuram Jayanti

Parshuram Jayanti commemorates the birth of Lord Parshuram, the son of Sage Jamadagni and Renuka. Celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi of the Vaishakh month (according to the Hindu calendar), the day holds immense spiritual significance.

Parshuram is believed to be one of the Sapta Chiranjivis (seven immortals) and is said to exist even today to assist Kalki, the future avatar of Vishnu. Devotees mark the occasion by taking a holy dip in the Ganga and participating in religious processions.

Bank Holidays in April 2025

Parshuram Jayanti marks one of the last major bank holidays in April 2025. The next day, April 30, banks in Karnataka will observe a holiday for Akshaya Tritiya.

Throughout April, banks observed up to 11 holidays across various states, including important national holidays like Good Friday and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Additionally, banks remained closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, following RBI norms.