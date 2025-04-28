India needs strong action to prevent Pahalgam-like attacks in the future: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu, April 28 (IANS) National Conference President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday strongly condemned the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, asserting that India demands decisive action to ensure such attacks never recur.

"We deeply regret that our neighbour (Pakistan) still does not understand that such actions are a murder of humanity. If they believe these attacks will push us toward Pakistan, they are gravely mistaken. We rejected the two-nation theory in 1947, and we reject it even more firmly today. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians — we are all one. We will respond to this aggression with strength and unity," Farooq Abdullah said.

"If they think such cowardly acts will weaken us, they are wrong. It will only make us stronger. I have always advocated dialogue with Pakistan, but how do we justify dialogue when innocent lives are lost? How do we answer the families who are grieving today? Not just another Balakot strike - the nation now demands concrete action to ensure these tragedies never occur again."

Earlier in the day, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed a special session of the Assembly, where a resolution condemning the Pahalgam terror attack was moved.

Speaking on the floor of the house, Omar Abdullah said: "For the first time, the people of the country are united — from Kashmir to Kanyakumari — in condemnation of this attack. Although we have witnessed such tragedies before, the pain is no less today."

Referring to the emotional aftermath, he said: "Baisaran has once again created an atmosphere of fear. I struggled to find words to comfort the tourists. As a host, it was my duty to ensure their safe return. What do I tell the children who lost their father, or the young woman recently married who now mourns her husband?"

Tensions have mounted between India and Pakistan after terrorists sponsored and aided by Pakistan killed 26 innocent civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on April 22.

