Yash, Ram Charan, Nani Box Office Clash: Toxic Vs RC 16 Vs Paradise - March 2026 Summer Clash

Kannada superstar Yash, best known for KGF, is currently immersed in the making of his highly anticipated film Toxic. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film is being mounted on a grand scale and is set for a pan-India release. The team is filming in both Kannada and English, aiming to deliver a cinematic spectacle. Toxic is officially scheduled to hit theaters on March 19 next year.

However, this release date could lead to a major box office showdown, as it may collide with Global Star Ram Charan’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Ram Charan’s film is deep into production and is expected to feature extensive VFX, which could extend its post-production timeline. With Charan’s birthday falling on March 27, the makers are eyeing a release around that time, possibly in the third or fourth week of March. While the official release date hasn’t been locked in yet, it is likely to land in the same window as Toxic.

If both films stick to their schedules, the industry could witness an intense battle between two massive pan-India releases. Adding to the equation, Nani’s The Paradise is also slated for release on March 26, making March a highly competitive month at the box office.

Despite March being a crucial exam season for students, these star-driven films are still aiming for a release, banking on their massive fan bases to drive footfalls. Will these big-ticket films go head-to-head, or will one of them shift dates to avoid a clash? Only time will tell.