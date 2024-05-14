TDP Continues Violence Even After Elections

Amaravati: Even though the polling process for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections has concluded, however, the violent attacks and assaults on the people are not coming down. Unable to digest the Jagan's wave during polling, the TDP workers started attacking voters when they learnt the locals had voted for the ruling YSRCP.

Palnadu district has been a peaceful place during the last 59 months of YSRCP, however, the clashes erupted in the district on the polling day. The local TDP workers first provoked the YSRCP workers and later started attacking them. The violent incident occurred at Velpur of Achampet mandal.

A few TDP leaders on Monday night attacked and vandalised the houses of the BC community voters for casting their vote to the ruling party in Kotha Ganesunipadu of Machavaram mandal.

Similar violent attacks were reported rom Nandyal district too. The TDP cadre resorted to stone pelting on YSRCP member Chakali Vijay in Padmarao Paratakota village of the district.

